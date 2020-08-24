SANDF receives PPE from China

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has taken delivery of a consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from China, which arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Monday morning.

The SANDF said the consignment of personal protective equipment from the Government of the People’s Republic of China was in the form of face masks to be utilised by members of the SA National Defence Force and the National Department of Health (NDOH) who have been deployed to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The first consignment of PPE by the Government of the People’s Republic of China was delivered on 26 March 2020 to the SANDF.







Due to the extensive experience in the combating the 2019 coronavirus outbreak and treatment of those afflicted with the virus, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China) has increased bilateral cooperation between the countries.