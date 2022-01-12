Samil top structures up for renewal

Samil trucks in SA National Defence Force (SANDF) service have, over the years, performed varied roles, from the ordinary troop transport through to specialist ones including refrigerated food transport.

The inference to be drawn from four recently issued Armscor tenders is the Samil workhorse will remain in service for a good few years yet.

The State-owned enterprise (SOE) with the mandate of acquisition for the SANDF and security forces, including the SA Police Service (SAPS), falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV). It is headed by Minister Thandi Modise with Secretary for Defence, Gladys Kudjoe, the principal accounting officer.

Armscor issued four separate tenders in its acquisition and supply chain for landward systems for different applications of the Samil truck/chassis/engine. The tenders all specify Samil top structure maintenance and repair. The tenders give no indication of which Samil – either the 100 6×6, 50 4×4 or 20 4×4 – models are up for refurbishment.

They are for water and diesel bunkers, refrigerated pantry and recovery (the latter identified as “tow trucks” in the tender announcement).







Bidders wanting to participate must ensure bids are submitted to Armscor’s supply chain bid office at its Erasmusrand, Pretoria, head office by 31 January.