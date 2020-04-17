Department of Defence warns of protective equipment scammers

The South African Department of Defence (DoD) has warned South African businesses against scammers pretending to be representatives from the DoD requesting protective clothing.

The Department said it has noticed opportunistic scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the country and the world, who are going around pretending to be representatives of the DoD requesting personal protective equipment which includes face masks and gloves to be delivered at the offices of the department.







“Business is warned not to fall into the trap of the fraudulent tender requirements which are not from the Department of Defence. You are urged to verify any request with the Central Procurement Service Centre, based in Thaba Tshwane for authenticity of such. It must be noted that all requirements by the South African National Defence Force is procured through the official DoD procurement processes,” the Department said.