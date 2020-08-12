Another contract for KBR in Djibouti

Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) has received a $75 million contract from the US Department of Defence for construction projects at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Air Field in Djibouti, after beating five other proposals.

The Pentagon announced the contract on 5 August. “No task orders are being issued at this time,” it said, adding that, “the work to be performed provides for various renovations, repairs, maintenance, replacements, alterations, demolition and construction projects for Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti. The construction may include minor alteration, repair of real property (industrial and commercial) and utilities.”

The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be completed by September 2025.

KBR originally supported Camp Lemonnier from 2002 through 2007 and led its conversion from a former French Foreign Legion outpost into a sustainable US military base. KBR has provided full spectrum base operations support services at Camp Lemonnier, including airfield operations, housing, galley, vehicle maintenance, water and wastewater facility operations, solid waste management, fuel, and key life support and recreation services.

Additionally, KBR supports operations at two forward operating locations at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti and Manda Bay, Kenya.

In April this year KBR received $110 million in contracts to support the US military at Camp Lemonnier. It was awarded a $15 million bridge contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) for repair, maintenance and construction services at Camp Lemonnier. This is an extension on a contract KBR won in 2014 and the latest six-month contract brings the total ceiling value to $65 million.

Under the bridge contract, KBR said it will perform engineering, design, new construction, renovation, repairs, maintenance, replacement, alterations, demolition and other construction tasks at Camp Lemonnier and its associated Chabelley Air Field.







This contract follows the recently awarded Camp Lemonnier Djibouti Mini-Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) under which KBR will continue providing construction, renovation, alteration and repair services at multiple bases across Djibouti and Kenya. The MACC contract includes one base year and four option years and has a total ceiling value of $95 million.