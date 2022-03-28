American International Contractors awarded Egyptian F-16 hangar contact

Virginia-based company American International Contractors has been awarded a $24 million contract to build an F-16 maintenance hangar at Egypt’s Marsa Matrouh Air Base.

The contract was announced by the US Department of Defence on 24 March. Work is estimated to be completed at the end of September 2024.

“Fiscal 2019 Foreign Military Financing (Egypt) funds in the amount of $24 750 303 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity,” the Department of Defence stated.

American International Contractors has previously done work in Egypt – between 2012 and 2017 it built hangars and other infrastructure as part of the Peace Vector VII Package B. The $112 million project saw the design and construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar, a fuel cell maintenance hangar, a control tower, the renovation of the existing airfield lighting vault, a runway pavement mill and an overlay, the new construction for overruns for runways, new arresting cables and new nets.

The design-build facilities and upgrades included seven new aircraft shelters, pilot housing, squadron operations, crash fire rescue, hydrazine, fire pump house, communications, security administration, personnel support facilities, aircraft fuel pump house and fuel admin facilities, amongst others. Site improvements included site demolition, site development, roads and parking lots, and a packaged wastewater treatment plant.

Under the Peace Vector VII Package C project, American International Contractors was awarded a $14 million contract to upgrade Egyptian F-16 base facilities. Work was carried out between 2017 and 2019. Work included the construction of new munitions storage compound, construction of a vehicle maintenance facility, construction of a squadron operations building, and the construction of additional sewage connections.







The Egyptian Air Force is one of the largest F-16 operators in the world, with 220 aircraft in service. It is Egypt’s primary frontline fighter, although it is being supplemented by Dassault Rafales and MiG-29M/M2s.