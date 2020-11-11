On 21 October 2020, the Department of Military Veterans gave a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans on its first quarter performance for April to June 2020.
Home Joint Speeches, documents & resources Presentation: Department of Military Veterans on 1st quarter performance
Question for Public Works and Infrastructure Minister uses defenceWeb information
Editor Column Kim Helfrich -
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille’s R37 million Beit Bridge fence upgrade as part of government efforts to prevent the spread of...