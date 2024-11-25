Why Gabon matters: Strategic significance along the Gulf of Guinea

A groundbreaking five-day engagement in Libreville marked the official launch of a historic partnership between the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) and the Republic of Gabon. This collaboration, formalized under the National Guard Bureau ‘s State Partnership Programme (SPP), represents a milestone in US-Africa security cooperation, focusing on military training, maritime security, and disaster response.

In strengthening bonds across continents, the State Partnership Programme, which began in 1993, was designed to build long-term relationships between the United States and countries worldwide. West Virginia’s partnership with Gabon is the 19th such arrangement in Africa, highlighting Gabon’s strategic importance along the Gulf of Guinea, a region plagued by piracy, illegal fishing, and environmental threats.

Brigadier General William Crane, as Adjutant General of West Virginia said, “Through this partnership, we will enhance interoperability, build stronger defence capabilities, and expand people-to-people ties between West Virginia and Gabon.” The engagement, held from 17 to 22 November, included leadership meetings at the US Embassy in Libreville, training workshops, and discussions on shared priorities such as disaster response and noncommissioned officer development.

Why does Gabon matter in regional security?

Gabon, a central African country located along the Atlantic Ocean, is four times the size of West Virginia but has a similar population size. Economically reliant on oil and natural resources, Gabon’s location along the Gulf of Guinea makes it a key player in maritime security.

General Michael Langley, Commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), has previously emphasized Gabon’s strategic significance during a visit in January 2023. Langley said, “Securing the seas and enabling regional economic prosperity is a shared priority.”

The Gulf of Guinea has faced increasing challenges from sea-based threats, including piracy and illegal fishing. By combining Gabon’s local knowledge with the WVNG’s technical expertise, the partnership aims to improve maritime domain awareness, disaster preparedness, and military-civil engineering.

Additionally, a legacy of US-Africa engagement exists. This new partnership builds on a long history of collaboration between the US and Gabon. During President Donald Trump’s first term, Gabon hosted key regional events, including the 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium, which brought together leaders from 29 African countries. The US also led training exercises such as Exercise Obangame Express, a maritime security initiative, and deployed rapid-response forces to Gabon in 2019 to protect US citizens during unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under President Joe Biden, Gabon continued its involvement in multinational efforts. In 2021, it joined the virtual African Air Chiefs Symposium, attended by leaders from 38 countries. Gabon also participated in the Grand African Navy Exercise for Maritime Operations 2022, enhancing its ability to combat illegal fishing and drug trafficking.

“Gabon is a vital partner in our shared mission to promote regional stability and maritime security,” Governor Jim Justice said in March 2024 when announcing the partnership.

What might the future hold? With President-elect Donald Trump preparing for his second term, while future Trump policy cannot yet be predicted, a renewed focus on Africa’s strategic partnerships may be continue to be mutually beneficial for both countries. Trump’s administration has historically emphasized rapid-response capabilities, as seen in the 2019 East Africa Response Force deployment. The WVNG-Gabon partnership is expected to expand under his leadership, focusing on strengthening local forces and addressing regional security challenges.

“This partnership is more than a military agreement—it’s a commitment to building trust and fostering resilience,” said Brigadier General Crane.

For Africa, the State Partnership Program (SPP) serves as a bridge between US state military units and African countries. It is a practical collaboration where both sides share expertise to tackle challenges like natural disasters, environmental protection, and military training. For Gabon, it’s an opportunity to gain advanced skills and build relationships with a global superpower.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe