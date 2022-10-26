Violence increasing in DRC

An upsurge in violence in Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu has seen at least 30 people wounded with an estimated 23 000 Congolese people displaced Senior United Nations (UN) spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a media briefing at UN headquarters in New York this week.

The increased levels of violence are attributed to a resumption of clashes between the rebel NM23 group and Congolese forces.

As fighting intensified last weekend, at least 30 wounded civilians were trapped in combat zones in urgent need of health care he said quoting UN partners and local authorities in DRC.

“Colleagues say fighting could restrict humanitarian access in certain areas, notably the road between Rutshuru and Goma, which aid workers use extensively to deliver supplies and services to Rutshuru and Kiwanja.

“Since March, clashes between DRC armed forces and M23 forced at least 186,000 men, women and children from their homes. Aid workers have provided them with food, health care, water and hygiene. We anticipate additional assistance will be needed due to the latest clashes.







“Late last week, in North Kivu, suspected ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) militia members attacked Maboya, south-west of Beni. They killed seven civilians and abducted at least a dozen. Health centres, homes and shops were looted and torched. MONUSCO condemns the violence and is working closely with the Congolese armed forces and local police to prevent further attacks and restore calm.