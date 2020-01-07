US ups security in Kenya

The US military deployed additional forces to Kenya on Monday to bolster security at a key airfield after an attack by al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, the military’s Africa Command said.

The attack presented Washington with yet another crisis as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a Friday US drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.







As speculation swirls about how Tehran might respond, the US military sought to separate the events, saying: “The US Africa Command does not assess the attack by al Shabaab is linked to Iran.”