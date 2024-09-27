US military withdrawal from Niger completed

The US Department of Defence and Niger’s defence ministry have announced that the withdrawal of US forces and assets from Niger is complete, in line with the timeline for complete withdrawal by 16 September.

US Africa Command on 15 September said the withdrawal process began on 19 May following the mutual establishment of withdrawal conditions and continued with the withdrawal of US forces and assets from Air Base 101 in Niamey on 7 July 2024, and Air Base 201 in Agadez on 5 August 2024.

Additionally, the US Africa Command Coordination Element, consisting of a two-star General Officer and staff, has departed from Niger.

“The effective cooperation and communication between US and Nigerien armed forces ensured that the safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal was completed without complications, by the mutually decided date of 15 September 2024,” Africom said, adding that over the past decade, US troops have trained Niger’s forces and supported partner-led counterterrorism missions against Islamic State and al Qaeda in the region.

The first deployment of US troops to Niger was in 2013 when 100 military personnel were deployed and operated from a military base at Niamey airport which was shared with France. Washington later built one of its largest drone bases in Africa in Agadez-Niger.

Since Air Base 201 was commissioned in 2019, it had been a major military asset to the US in the Sahel. Information gathered from the base has been essential in tracking and fighting insurgent groups operating in the region.

In addition to the drone base, the US also supported Niger with military aid before the military coup of 2023.

The US is now trying to establish new security cooperation agreements and considering countries such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Benin for American reconnaissance UAVs.