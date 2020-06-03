US donates vehicles to Kenya to combat corruption, drug trafficking

The United States has donated ten Toyota Hilux pickups to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for use by their investigators to combat corruption and drug trafficking.

The vehicles were handed over by US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter on 29 May. “The US is proud to stand alongside Kenya and support our mutual law enforcement efforts,” McCarter said during the handover ceremony. “The important work of the DCI and EACC in rooting out corruption and holding corrupt individuals accountable is critical to a strong democracy.”

The donation furthers efforts between Kenya and the US in anti-corruption and anti-drug trafficking efforts as well as the investigation of transnational criminal organizations, highlighting a commitment to preserve and strengthen the rule of law in Kenya, the US Embassy in Kenya said

“We support Kenya’s efforts to counter illicit activity as they modernize security institutions,” said US Air Force Brigadier General Steven deMilliano, Deputy Director for US Africa Command’s Strategy, Engagement, and Programmes Directorate. “This represents just one aspect of our extensive partnership with Kenya as we pursue a more secure environment in support of our mutual interests.”

The delivery of vehicles aims to increase and hasten response by Kenyan investigators in difficult-to-reach areas for their operational activities.

The Kenyan DCI Counter Narcotics Programme statement for the handover noted, “The DCI has immensely benefitted from the assistance extended by the US Government through the Drug Enforcement Administration, in establishing a Formal Vetted Unit that was subsequently upgraded to a Sensitive Investigative Unit, dedicated to conducting major counter-narcotics investigations with a view to neutralize, dismantle, and prosecute major drugs and narcotrafficking networks at national and international level in order to promote mutual benefit for DEA and the National Police Service.”

“The US has been a great partner to the EACC through valuable technical support, collaboration in capacity building through staff training, and invaluable logistical resources to boost our efficiency, especially in cross border investigations,” noted the statement of the EACC during the handover.







The donation was made by the US Department of Defence, US Africa Command, in coordination with the DEA and US Homeland Security Investigations.