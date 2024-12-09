US Bilateral defence focus in Benin and Côte d’Ivoire ahead of Washington power transition

In a significant diplomatic initiative just six weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Biden administration is redoubling efforts to bolster regional security in West Africa.

Pentagon Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, US Marine Corps, confirmed that Acting Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Amanda Dory concluded a four-day visit to Benin and Côte d’Ivoire on 4 December, highlighting in their view, the United States’ commitment to its African partners in the face of shared security challenges. In press statements issued by the Pentagon last week, US Department of Defence (DoD) Spokesman Garn explained that America’s goal in making these two visits is to strengthen the bilateral defence relationship.

Dory began her trip in Cotonou, Benin, on 2 December, where she held high-level meetings with Beninese officials, including Minister of Defence Fortunet Nouatin, Minister of Finance Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Foreign Affairs Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, and Chief of Defence Staff Major General Fructueux Gbaguidi.

This visit is viewed by the Pentagon as a testament to the strong relationship between the DoD and Benin’s Ministry of Defence. They affirm that they are working together to address violent extremism, maritime security, and other pressing regional issues.

Critical engagements were conducted in Côte d’Ivoire. On 3 December, Dory travelled to Abidjan, where she met with President Alassane Ouattara and Minister of Defence Téné Birahima Ouattara. During these discussions, “Dory reaffirmed the US ongoing commitment to support Côte d’Ivoire and other West African countries in preventing the spread of violent extremist organizations (VEOs),” said the Pentagon.

Dory emphasised the importance of a regional approach to security and stability, noting that Côte d’Ivoire plays a critical role as a regional leader.

In a separate meeting with the Chief of the President’s Military Cabinet Fidéle Sarassoro and senior Ivorian defence officials, Dory highlighted the value of the recently extended State Partnership Programme, which both countries view as essential to countering terrorism and violent extremism.

Minister Ouattara shared Côte d’Ivoire’s perspective on threats emanating from the Sahel and acknowledged US contributions to modernizing Ivorian security forces. Ivorian military leaders believe that the support they receive from America helps them build the capacity to address complex security challenges.

On broader US strategy towards Africa, this visit comes as part of a larger push by the Biden administration to solidify defence partnerships across Coastal West Africa before the presidential transition on 20 January. Earlier this year, General Michael Langley, Commander of US Africa Command, visited Côte d’Ivoire and praised its military’s contributions to regional stability.

Dory’s recent trip builds on these efforts, addressing challenges such as disinformation campaigns and maritime insecurity. The DoD statement said, “They also acknowledged the threat that disinformation from malign actors presents to both countries and discussed how to work together against it. Ms Dory noted the DoD remains committed supporting the Ivorian security services in its modernization and expansion to meet the VEO [violent extremist organisations] threat.”

As the Biden administration prepares to pass the baton to President-elect Trump, its focus on fostering stability and security in West Africa underscores the enduring importance of these partnerships. “This is not just about the current administration; it’s about ensuring a stable and secure future for the region,” Garn concluded.

The United States is donating Puma M36 vehicles, originally destined for Niger, to Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. Benin received its share of 12 vehicles last month, while Cote d’Ivoire will get 12 and Ghana 14.

Earlier this year in General Langley along with US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and US Marine Corps Sergeant Major Michael Woods, Command Senior Enlisted Leader travelled to Côte d’Ivoire on 28 and 29 April. They had high-level discussions with military and civilian leaders, including with President Alasane Ouattara and the Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Lassina Doumbia. General Langley said: “The Ivorian military exemplifies a commitment to excellence and serves as a cornerstone of regional stability,” adding, “through joint training exercises and information sharing, we have made significant strides in countering terrorism and violent extremism.” Langley was also in the country in January 2023.

According to AFRICOM Public Affairs Office, “AFRICOM is providing more than $65 million in 2024 with much of that investment focused on counterterrorism and border security in northern Côte d’Ivoire.”

