US and Egyptian officials discussed two-state solution, Tunisia, Sudan and more -official

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials emphasized President Joe Biden’s support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.







In the talks the US and Egyptian delegations also urged a return to constitutional order in Tunisia and discussed support for a civilian-led transition in Sudan, the official said. Sullivan reiterated US Support for a diplomatic resolution regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and recognized Egypt’s concerns about access to the Nile’s waters, as well, according to the official.