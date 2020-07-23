US air strike in Somalia

US Africa Command (Africom) working with the Somali government conducted and air strike against ISIS-Somalia terrorists this week killing seven.

According to its public affairs office at Africom headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, the strike followed an attack on “partner forces” near Timirshe south-east of Bosasso.

“We continue to apply pressure on terrorist groups and assist our Somali partners in disrupting operations. We continue our support to rid Somalia of the likes of ISIS and al-Shabaab.” said US Army Brigadier General Miguel Castellanos, Africom deputy director of operations.

When the strike took place, US forces were in the area advising and assisting Somali and partner forces. Terrorist groups continue to resort to terror and propaganda tradecraft to intimidate the local populace.

“Mistruths and lies are terrorist weapons of choice. ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab have bankrupt narratives and visions of the future. Our partnership to unmask and degrade these terrorists is essential to security and stability in Somalia.” said Colonel Chris Karns, Africom director of public affairs.





