US Africa Command enhances US-Zambia security cooperation

On 25 April, the US government announced US Africa Command will open an Office of Security Cooperation at the US Embassy in Zambia.

Brigadier General Peter Bailey, deputy director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programmes, made the announcement in Zambia during a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema.

Building on the foundation of US-Zambia shared security interests, the new Office of Security Cooperation will enhance military-to-military relations and expand areas of cooperation in force management, modernization and professional military education for the Zambian security forces, the US Embassy in Zambia said.

Bailey commended President Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration for its steadfast commitment to regional peace and stability and stated the US government looks forward to building on its strong bilateral ties with Zambia to enhance security cooperation. Bailey also praised the Zambian Defence Force for its professionalism and contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

During his visit, Bailey also met with the Minister of Defense, Ambrose Lufuma, and represented US Africa Command at the official opening ceremony for the start of pre-deployment training for the eighth Zambia Battalion.







Since 2014, the US government has invested over 136 million kwacha ($8 million) in assistance for seven iterations of pre-deployment training for Zambian Battalions deployed to the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.