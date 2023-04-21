UPDF battalion ATMIS rotation

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Battle Group 35 was commended for “distinguished and steadfast service” in Somalia as part of African Union AU) transition mission in the troubled east African country.

At a medal award ceremony, ATMIS (AU Transition Mission in Somalia) acting Force Commander Major General Peter Muteti saluted rotating troops for resilient and professional service in the quest to restore peace and stability in Somalia. He said the courage and dedication displayed by UPDF troops implementing the ATMIS mandate to degrade the Al-Shabaab threat “earned ATMIS many accolades”.

“The deployment of Battle Group 35 was a testing and challenging experience with the courage and resilience displayed representing the finest values of professionalism in soldiering,” Muteti is reported by a UPDF communication officer as saying adding ATMIS leadership “appreciates the work ethic and culture of the troops, a trait earned as a result of UPDF’s strong background in military training”.

ATMIS sectorisation has Ugandan troops in charge of Sector One covering Banadir including capital Mogadishu and the Lower Shabelle regions.

The outgoing battalion done with its year-long tour of duty in Somalia under the command of Colonel Bernard Kashemeza, will be replaced by Battle Group 38 commanded by Colonel Christopher Berochan.

ATMIS Sector One Commander Brigadier General Peter Omola praised the troops for successfully conducting joint military offensives with the Somali National Army (SNA) against the Al-Shabaab. Additionally Ugandan he troops detected and detonated several IEDs (improvised explosive devices) to secure main supply routes to Baraawe and participated in civil/military co-operation activities.

Battle Group 35 was responsible for securing Baraawe and Beled Amiin sub-sectors with troops operating from Embresso, Runway, Sea Port, Knoll, Kismayu Road, Beled Amiin, Golweyn and Buur Mareer forward operating bases (FOBs).

“I assure you this task is doable and you will do it. It’s all about commitment, consultation and team work” Kashemeza said when welcoming the incoming commander.