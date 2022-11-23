Just reward for an away from home deployment in a dangerous and hostile environment came in the form of a United Nations (UN) medal parade for Rwandan peacekeepers in South Sudan.

The UNMISS medal parade in Juba town, home to the mission’s Tomping Rwanbatt1 base camp, was presided over by Nicolas Harrison, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ special representative in the world’s youngest country.

He commended the Rwandan peacekeepers for their hard work, dedication and courage while providing security and protection to South Sudanese.

‘‘You have undertaken your tasks with great effectiveness and pride maintaining strict discipline and displaying zero tolerance for abuse of any form as well as sexual exploitation.’’ he said.

‘‘Wear your medals with pride as a symbol of the gratitude of the UN Secretary General and all South Sudanese people to your contingent for its selfless and professional service.”

Rwanbatt1 Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Shyaka called the medal honour an extraordinary motivation which will contribute to renewed commitment in conducting and executing duties as required by the UNMISS mandate.

UNMISS dignitaries including Force Commander Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian, among others, were present for the medal parade.





