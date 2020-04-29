Unilateral decisions not the answer in Libya

France said the Libyan conflict would not be solved through unilateral decisions only UN-backed dialogue would work after Libya’s eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar’s move to seize control.

“The solution to the Libyan conflict can only go through dialogue between parties under the aegis of the UN, not through unilateral decisions,” Foreign ministry deputy spokesman Olivier Gauvin said in a statement that made no direct reference to Haftar.

“There is no alternative to an inclusive political solution, as part of the conclusions of the Berlin conference,” Gauvin said, adding Paris was attached to Libya’s unity and stability.







Haftar said on Monday his Libyan National Army (LNA) was accepting a “popular mandate” to rule the country, apparently brushing aside civilian authorities nominally governing eastern Libya.