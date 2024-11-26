UN SG maintains a world without anti-personnel mines is in reach

In its 25 years of existence the Anti‑Personnel Mine Convention (APMC) has racked up a record which reads 55 million anti-personnel devices destroyed across 13 000 square kilometres in over 60 countries.

These encouraging numbers saw United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tell last week’s parties to the Convention conference in Cambodia: “A world without anti-personnel mines is not just possible. It is within reach.”

Tempering the achievements, Guterres’ message to conference delegates was “the threat remains”. This was because of the renewed use of anti-personnel mines by some parties to the APMC and some parties lagging in their commitments to destroy anti-personnel mines.

In addition to the numbers he quoted, Guterres’ message delivered by Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on his behalf, noted “even after fighting stops these horrifying and indiscriminate weapons can remain, trapping generations of people in fear”.

The APMC, in full the Convention on the prohibition of the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti‑personnel mines, is the world body’s commitment to end the legacy of destruction left by landmines. That Cambodia hosted the conference was a tribute to the country’s “inspiring progress in eliminating this once pervasive threat”. The Secretary-General’s message in this regard, read: “By sharing this country’s experience and contributing expert deminers to UN peacekeeping missions, Cambodia is demonstrating how mine action can build lasting peace”.

To date 164 states (countries) have committed to the APMC.