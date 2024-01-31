UN service medals for Rwandan peacekeepers in South Sudan

The Rwandan contingent (Rwanbatt-1) of UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) was honoured with world body’s service medal 10 months after deployment.

Peacekeeping duties for Rwanbatt-1 started in the world’s newest country 13 years ago. Their tasks, according to the Rwandan Ministry of Defence, were patrol and “community work to the benefit of citizens”.

The Rwandan contingent was thanked and congratulated for “commendable work” by Guang Chong, Deputy Special Representative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the east African country.

The senior Rwandan officer in South Sudan, Brigadier General Emmanuel Rugazora, told the medal parade Rwanbatt-1 personnel performed ably, notwithstanding challenges encountered.

Latest available statistics from the UN Department of Peacekeeping show Rwanda as the largest troop contributing county to the South Sudan mission. Its men in uniform total 2 648, 248 more than second-placed India and close to 800 more than third-placed Nepal. Other troop contributing countries are Bangladesh, China, Mongolia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Pakistan and Thailand.