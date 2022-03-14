UN Security Council reform on Moz/SA bilateral agenda

Two Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries want the United Nations (UN) Security Council (SC) reformed to make it a “representative organ” and one “where the African continent can have a voice”.

The countries are Mozambique and South Africa, whose presidents met on Friday in Pretoria for a third bilateral. The previous top-level meeting was in Maputo in August 2017.

In his opening remarks, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is quoted as saying his country “fully supports” Mozambique’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the SC.

“Together with South Africa’s tenure in the AU (African Union) Peace and Security Council, this will provide an opportunity for our countries to further cement co-operation between the two Councils, especially in the area of financing peace support operations,” Ramaphosa said.

The world body’s top council has five permanent members – China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). Its remaining 10 non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

South Africa was most recently, from 2018 to 2020, an elected SC member.







Current non-permanent SC members, with their end of terms, are Albania (2023), Brazil (2023), Gabon (2023), Ghana (2023), India (2022), Ireland (2022), Kenya (2022), Mexico (2022), Norway (2022) and the United Arab Emirates (2023).