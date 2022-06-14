UN names five armed groups behind current DR Congo violence

The United Nations (UN) named five groups behind what it calls a deteriorating security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), manifested by an increasing number of attacks on civilians, notwithstanding “impartial and robust” protection efforts by MONUSCO.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, attributed attacks to the Co-operative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) and M23 as well as the ongoing presence of other foreign armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Red Tabara and the Forces Démocratique pour la libération de Rwanda (FDLR). All continue to pose a threat to regional stability, he said in an update on DRC, MONUSCO and various efforts – nationally and regionally – to disarm armed groups.

“In North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, MONUSCO is impartially and robustly protecting civilians and helping neutralise armed groups, as mandated by the Security Council.

“In delivering on its protection of civilians’ mandate, MONUSCO continues to support to FARDC (Forces armées de la république démocratique du Congo) is in strict compliance with the UN human rights due diligence policy. This is to ensure the mission’s support to non-UN security forces is consistent with the organisation’s purposes and principles as set out in the Charter of the United Nations and obligations under international law,” Dujarric said.





