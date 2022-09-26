UN medals for Rwandans in CAR

The services and support given by a group of Rwandan peacekeepers including combat forces and medics were honoured with United Nations (UN) peacekeeping medals in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Rwandans are deployed in the landlocked central African country as part of the UN MINUSCA.

They received the medals from MINUSCA Force Commander Lieutenant General Daniel Traore during a medal parade in Bria, Haute- Kotto province, this week.

A statement has it the medals were for professionalism in the execution of their duties of bringing peace and stability to CAR.

Traore had a separate word of appreciation for the Rwandan military medics staffing the level two hospital who, in addition to caring for soldiers, provided medical services to the population in Haute-Kotto province.





