UN medals for Rwandan peacekeepers

The service given by Rwandan soldiers, including medics, to the cause of peace in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been rewarded with United Nations (UN) medals.

The Rwandan contingent of MINUSCA – Rwanda Battle Group V and RWAMED V111 Level 2+ Hospital – received medals from MINUSCA Force Commander Lieutenant General Humphrey Nyone of Zambia this week in Haute-Kotto province’s Bria.

Speaking om behalf of the Rwandans, senior contingent commander Colonel Dr Osee Karangwa pointed to co-operation from local leadership as well as that of MINUSCA and friendly forces as influences on successes achieved.

Rwanda is the major military contributor to the mission with 2 148 personnel, followed a thousand less by Bangladesh and then Pakistan ( 1 314). Other troop contributing countries to the nine-year-old mission are Nepal, Egypt, Zambia, Morocco, Tunisia, Burundi and Cameroon.

As of February, the UN mission in CAR had a personnel strength of 18 486 with troops – 13 396 – by far the largest component.