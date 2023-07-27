UK foreign affairs committee sees for itself in Mozambique

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU) has not put paid to the island nation’s international peace and diplomacy obligations, evidenced by the recent visit of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee to Mozambique.

The committee, chaired by parliamentarian Alicia Kearns, called on the European Union Training Mission Mozambique (EUTM MOZ) Katembe training camp. They were given an overview of the mission’s roles, capabilities, mission, current activities and major ongoing projects at its headquarters and the three training camps in Katembe, Chimoio and Mavalane. While at Katembe committee members observed training activities as well as “experienced camp atmosphere” a statement has it.

UTM MOZ has 118 military and civilian personnel from 12 EU member states – Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

Its mission is to provide training and support to the Mozambican armed forces to protect the civilian population and restore security in Cabo Delgado province. The mission has a non-executive mandate and will end two years after the mission reaching full operational capability. The EUTM MOZ is one tool addressing the crisis in Cabo Delgado, in conjunction with support for peacebuilding, conflict prevention and dialogue support, humanitarian assistance and development co-operation.

The UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee is one of many select committees of the British House of Commons. One of its major tasks is scrutinising expenditure, administration and policy of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.