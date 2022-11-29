Ugandan commitment to EASF verified

A Ugandan general, speaking at a verification visit of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), repeated the east African country’s commitment to ending conflict – not only continentally but around the world.

Brigadier General Bob Ogiki, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDFs) Chief of Staff – Land Forces, told the EASF delegation African problems need African solutions, one of the reasons behind the emergence of regional security blocs. Among these are the East African Community (EAC), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

EASF exists thanks to pledges of troop and materiel from EAC member countries, the reason behind the high-level EASF visit to Uganda.

The Ugandan one-star noted 30 of 295 conflicts worldwide post World War II had been in Africa. They were in the form of civil crises or inter-state conflicts with some ongoing for more than two decades.

EASF Force Commander Brigadier General Vincent Gatama thanked his Ugandan hosts for giving his delegation “a feel” of the country’s capacity and contribution to the regional force.

At present there are 10 countries contributing to EASF. They are Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda.

EASF is one of five blocks of the African Union (AU) peace and security architecture, developing regional standby forces, as components of the African Standby Force (ASF).







At the time of the EASF verification visit to Kampala the third inter-Congolese dialogue under the auspices of the EAC met in Nairobi, Kenya. Among others the heads of state attending called on all local armed groups in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to lay down arms and join the political process. They further stressed an urgent need to unconditional disarmament as well as the departure of foreign armed groups from DRC.