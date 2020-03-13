U.S. Marines continue humanitarian mine action programme in Morocco

At the request of the Kingdom of Morocco, U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians will facilitate humanitarian mine action (HMA) explosive ordnance disposal level one validation for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces in 2020.

A team of U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.1 and members of the Utah National Guard returned to Kenitra, Morocco, on 2 March to further develop the Humanitarian Mine Action Programme.

After the month-long validation, 20 members of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco will be approved to train additional Moroccan service members in level one explosive ordnance disposal. These operations include explosive ordnance recognition, threat assessment, locating explosive ordnance, implementing protective measures, disposal of explosive ordnance and tactical combat casualty care.







SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theatre-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa, the US military said.