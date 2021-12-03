Twenty-two African countries expected at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial

With six of the United Nation’s 12 current peacekeeping missions in Africa, expectations are the continent will be well represented at the world body’s Peacekeeping Ministerial in Seoul, Korea, next week.

Twenty-two of Africa’s 54 countries, including South Africa, are on an acceptance list of 82 out of 155 countries that will have representatives at the 7/8 December event.

The UN sees the Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial focussing on achieving concrete and tangible outcomes to improve peacekeeping operations, in line with ongoing peacekeeping reform efforts, specifically Action for Peacekeeping+ (A4P+). Secretary-General Antonio Guterres puts A4P+ forward as a new implementation strategy for the previous Action for Peacekeeping. It encompasses seven priority areas and is designed to enhance implementation of the Declaration of Shared Commitments. The Ministerial will be a platform for countries to contribute to this strategy.

Member states will be encouraged to create or strengthen bilateral and triangular support and partnerships to ensure improvements are sustained and provide impact.

UN missions in Africa are MINURSCO (Western Sahara), MINUSCA (Central African Republic), MINUSMA (Mali), MONUSCO (Democratic Republic of Congo), UNMISS (South Sudan) and UNISFA (Abyei).

African countries down to be present in Seoul are Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.







The objective of the 2021 Ministerial is to strengthen UN peacekeeping by improving performance and impact of operations in line with A4P+ and close capability gaps through concrete pledges including new and sustainable partnerships while strengthening existing ones.