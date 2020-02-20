Turkish guarantees in Libya dependent on ceasefire

Turkey’s guarantees in Libya are dependent on a truce between warring sides being upheld Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said adding Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar was violating the ceasefire.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and signed a military co-operation agreement to help repel an offensive by Haftar forces. World powers agreed at a summit last month to halt hostilities in Libya while a political process is underway.







Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said the “international system” failed to stop clashes in Libya. He said a political process in Libya could not move forward while the Haftar attacks continue.