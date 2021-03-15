Triple C threat facing Mozambique

Conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are, according to the UN Secretary-General, the triple threat currently faced by South Africa’s eastern neighbour.

The conflict component of the trifecta is in Cabo Delgado, the northernmost province of Mozambique, where Islamic insurgents have reportedly forced more than half a million people from their homes and killed a further 2 000. Islamists have also taken control of villages and towns, including the port of Mocimboa da Praia. The province is home to major oil and gas developments from offshore finds.

Antonio Guterres said at the weekend Mozambique needed over $250 million to respond to the country’s humanitarian response plan.

In addition to helping people in Cabo Delgado, the country also needs financial aid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and assist in rebuilding following back-to-back tropical storms Idai and Kenneth with others, including Eloise, following.

“The storms were emergencies on top of emergencies,” was how Guterres described the situation in Mozambique.





