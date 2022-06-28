Top SADC man calls on Zambian President

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary Elias Magosi’s latest stop on his courtesy call round to leaders of the regional bloc’s 16 member states was Zambia.

He met President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka to, among others, discuss issues aimed at accelerating regional integration, co-operation and development.

A SADC communique has it Magosi told the Zambian first citizen one of his priorities was to “unblock” bottlenecks slowing regional integration, industrialisation and access to markets.

“Much work has been done to put in place good protocols and legal instruments to facilitate deeper regional integration and to ensure the region achieves its purpose,” he is reported as saying adding “the region has gaps which affect the pace of implementation on what has been agreed”.

Hichilema is reported as telling the top SADC official: “We are too rich to be poor. With the amount of mineral wealth and natural resources in our regional community, we should be able to improve the lives of citizens if we promote joint investments, focus on our comparative advantages, maximising value chains and enabling easy movement of goods and services and access to markets”.

The Lusaka stop was number eight for Magosi. He has been to the capitals of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe since taking office.





