Top Malians resign

Mali’s interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by the military, an aide to the vice president said, deepening a political crisis and potentially setting up a stand-off with international powers.

President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts.

The intervention led by Vice President Assimi Goita jeopardised Mali’s transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The UN Security Council added its voice to a chorus of international condemnation amid fears a political crisis in Bamako could affect regional security.

Goita, a colonel, orchestrated last year’s coup. He promised elections planned for next year will go ahead.

“The president and his prime minister resigned. Negotiations are ongoing for their liberation and the formation of a new government,” said Baba Cisse, an aide to Goita, in comments sent by the military to Reuters.

The U. Security Council met on Wednesday over Mali and in a statement called for the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all officials detained.

The 15-member council “affirmed imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.”

Goita defended his actions, saying the president and prime minister violated the transitional charter failing to consult him about the new Cabinet.

He accused government of mishandling social tensions in the country, including a strike by the main union.

France, the European Union and the United States threaten targeted sanctions over what French President Emmanuel Macron termed “a coup within a coup”.

On Wednesday, the US State Department suspended assistance to Mali’s security and defence forces, called for the release of detainees and resumption of the civilian-led transition.

Cisse told reporters the leaders would be released but not immediately, due to security considerations.

Their resignations coincided with a visit by an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation to press the military to back down.

The delegation, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, raised the possibility of sanctions against officers responsible for the takeover, according to a military official at meetings this week in Bamako.

It is not clear if ECOWAS will be satisfied with a replacement president and prime minister or will insist on Ndaw and Ouane being reinstated. ECOWAS and other powers want a civilian-led transition to democracy to continue.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions, including border closures, on Mali after the coup in August lifting them when Goita’s junta agreed to an 18-month, civilian-led transition.







Mali’s neighbours and international powers fear the crisis could further destabilise a country Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have used to launch attacks across the region.