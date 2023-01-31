Top EU military officer in Mozambique

The senior officer in the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) was in Mozambique to see for himself what the union’s training mission in the strife-torn east African country is doing and achieving.

General Robert Brieger called on EUTM (European Union Training Mission) Mozambique headquarters and one of three training bases for a two-day overview of roles, capabilities, mission, current activities and main ongoing projects. In addition to its headquarters EUTM Moz operates three training camps at Chimoio, Mavalane and Katembe, which Brieger went to.

An EUTM Moz statement has it he “experienced the camp’s atmosphere” during training and capacity building drills for Mozambican soldiers selected for service in still to be operationalised quick reaction forces (QRFs).

EUTM Moz has 118 military and civilian personnel from 12 EU states – Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

Its mission is to train and support the Mozambican armed forces (FADM – Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique) to protect the civilian population and restore security in Cabo Delgado province. The mission has a non-executive mandate and will end two years after the mission reaches full operational capability. It is is one tool addressing the crisis in Cabo Delgado, in conjunction with support for peacebuilding, conflict prevention and dialogue support, humanitarian assistance and development co-operation according to the statement.





