Top EU man in Africa

European Union (EU) vice president and its top foreign affairs man Josep Borrell is currently in Africa visiting Kenya and Mozambique and will, among others, call on the Union’s training mission in Mozambique.

He is due to touch down in Mozambique on Sunday and will meet President Filipe Nyusi and Foreign Minister Verónica Macamo Dlhovo. Agenda items include EU-Mozambique co-operation, implementation of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Accord, the work of the EU military training mission in Mozambique (EUTM Mozambique) and the EU integrated approach to address security challenges in Cabo Delgado and surrounding provinces.

Borrell is set to EUTM Mozambique headquarters and one of its training camps as well as an EU-funded project on education and COVID-19 response.

While in Kenya he was part of bilateral discussions and the EU-Kenya Strategic Dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Raychelle Omamo and other Kenyan ministers.







The visit to Africa comes ahead of the sixth EU – AU Summit in Brussels on 17 and18 February, to be attended by European Union leaders and African Union member states.