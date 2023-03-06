Tawazun and Egypt sign defence cooperation agreement

Tawazun Council, the United Arab Emirates’ defence and security acquisitions authority, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s defence ministry to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the development of their defence and security industries.

The agreement was exchanged during the recent IDEX defence show in the UAE, on 20 February. Tawazun said the agreement was signed by Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, and Major General Osama Ezzat, Head of the Armament Authority of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The agreement states that the Council and the Egyptian Armament Authority would provide mutual support to further the development of defence and security businesses and boost military cooperation.

It also provides for exploring avenues for expanding collaboration to suit the shared interests of the two countries.

“This MoU builds on the UAE and Egypt’s historical brotherly relations and strategic partnership, under the vision and direction of their respective leaderships.”

“The purpose of the MoU is to establish strong industrial links in all domains of the military and security sectors, to provide a framework for collaboration, and to explore potential for cooperation based on common interests,” Al Hosani said.