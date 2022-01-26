Tanzanian CoS in Mozambique

Lieutenant General Matthew Mkingule, Tanzanian People’s Defence Force (TPDF) Chief of Staff (CoS), is the latest addition to senior Southern African Development Community (SADC) military officers to see conditions on the ground in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado where SAMIM is on the offensive against Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah (ASWJ).

His one day visit, termed an official familiarisation tour, comes hard on the heels of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, touching down in the northern Mozambican province. Another senior SADC general who travelled to the east African country to show support from troops there was Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) presently comprises troops from eight SADC countries – Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. A thousand-strong contingent from Rwanda is also in the east African country supporting the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM).

Mkingule and his delegation were briefed on SAMIM operational successes since the mission started in July last year.

The TPDF has a medical team in the mission area and Tanzania, according to its CoS, will increase the number of troops in Mozambique.

Mkingule commended SAMIM force commander, South African Major General Xolani Mankayi, and his staff for strides toward a satisfactory end-state despite challenges inherent in a non-conventional war.

“We appreciate your efforts. Challenges are always there but we have to fight and win the war. The security of Mozambique is part of our security,” a SAMIM communique has the Tanzanian CoS saying.







In addition to visiting Tanzanian troops in Nangade village, alongside Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) soldiers, Mkingule saw mission area facilities and met SAMIM head, Professor Mpho Molomo.