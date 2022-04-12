Specialist jungle training for Malawian FIB component

The Malawian component of MONUSCO’s force Intervention Brigade (FIB) honed mobile jungle warfare techniques under the watchful eyes of a specialist Brazilian team ahead of deployment to the only United Nations (UN) peacekeeping unit with an offensive mandate.

The training last month was supplied by a Brazilian jungle warfare mobile training team (JWMTT) as part of force preparation for the FIB. Training boosted the Malawian troops’ skillsets in jungle contacts where close combat is a real possibility.

Over a two week period the Malawian soldiers were given an insight into and did practical exercises to up jungle navigation, foot patrol, fast rope descent, troop engagement and casualty evacuation skills.

On completion of the specialist training, FIB Chief of Staff, Colonel Felicia Maganwe, urged officers and troops to capitalise on what they had been taught and use it daily to enable MONUSO to fulfil its protecting civilians’ mandate.

Participants were satisfied with training and techniques learned. They are now well equipped to face the challenges awaiting them on the ground. Staff sergeant Wonderful Nhleema said: “These skills will be instrumental in achieving our mission in where we work to protect civilians”.

Head of the Brazilian JWMTT, Lieutenant Colonel Perreira praised instructors and participants for discipline shown throughout saying. “We must show unity of effort to facilitate fulfilment of MONUSCO’s mandate”.

Two Ukrainian officers also took part in the specialist training saying it gave them additional skills in jungle combat techniques.

South African infantry soldiers assigned to the FIB undergo specialist jungle training ahead of deployment to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Training was initially done outside Port St Johns in Eastern Cape, where 14 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion is headquartered. Subsequently jungle training moved to Entabeni in Limpopo.





