Spanish university research shows Africa leads in armed conflict

A comprehensive report on conflict has it there were 33 conflicts globally in 2022, with Africa leading other parts of the world by a long way with 16.

This is according to the latest “Alert 2023!” report, which said Africa saw 49% of world conflicts, continuing a trend found by researchers at the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (UAB) Escola de Cultura de Pau (Peace Culture School).

It lists them as being in Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, the Lake Chad region, Libya, Mali, Mozambique, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan (Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile) and the western Sahel region.

Apart from the 16 in Africa, other conflict sites in 2022 were in Asia (nine), followed by the Middle Easy (five), Europe (two) and the Americas (one). What the researchers term “high intensity conflicts” accounted for over half the total.

During 2022, there was an escalation in fighting between the Ethiopian security forces supported by the Amharic Fano militia and the armed group OLA with serious consequences for civilians in the Ethiopian region of Oromia. Violence in the neighbouring Tigray region decreased after the peace agreement was signed, “which could put an end to one of the most serious armed conflicts in recent years”.

In Somalia, attacks by al-Shabaab and the offensive launched by the federal government and its local and international allies triggered an “unprecedented” escalation of violence.

In Mali, attacks against civilians carried out by the two main jihadist groups active in the region, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM or GSIM) and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS or ISWAP), increased fourfold.

The tri-border region in Western Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) experienced the largest escalation of violent events linked to jihadist groups than any other region in Africa, increasing 36% compared to 2021.

The offensive in eastern DRC by the Rwandan-backed armed group March 23 Movement (M23) intensified during the year, straining relations between Kinshasa and Kigali.

The dynamics of violence in South Sudan persisted due to clashes between South Sudanese Armed Forces and irregular groups as well as between dissident Kitgwang factions of the SPLA-IO and to continued episodes of inter-community violence affecting many regions in the country.

Armed conflicts, according to “Alert 2023!”, continued to be caused by multiple factors in 2022. Sixty-seven of armed conflicts were primarily caused by questioning political, economic, social or ideological systems of the state and/or disputes around domestic or international policies of respective governments, among other factors. Questioning the system was more significant and was seen together with other causes in 17 conflicts (52% of cases), largely linked to the high presence of jihadist armed actors with particular interpretations of Islamic precepts. “This was the case in conflicts in the Lake Chad Region (Boko Haram), the Western Sahel Region, Mali, DRC (east-ADF), Somalia, Mozambique (north), Libya, Afghanistan, Philippines (Mindanao), Pakistan, Egypt (Sinai), Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Armed conflicts involving disputes over resources were mainly in Africa, the report notes.

“Alert 2023!” is an annual report analysing the state of the world in terms of conflict and peacebuilding based on armed conflict, tensions, gender and peace and security. Its executive summary has it the publication analysed the most relevant events in 2022 and the nature, causes, dynamics, actors and consequences of the main scenarios of armed conflict and social and political tension around the world for a regional comparative vision as well as identifying global trends and elements of risk and preventive warnings for the future.

“The report also identifies peacebuilding opportunities or opportunities to scale down, prevent or resolve conflicts. In both cases, one of the main objectives of the report is to make available information, analyses and identification of warning factors and peace opportunities for decision-makers, those intervening for peaceful resolution to conflicts, or those giving a greater political, media or academic visibility to the many situations of political and social violence in the world.”