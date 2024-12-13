South African Military Police train their Namibian counterparts

Thirty members of the Namibian Military Police were recently in South Africa for training by their South African National Defence Force (SANDF) counterparts.

Major Samuel Bap-son Bapela, Staff Officer 2, Corporate Communications Military Police Division, reported that the 30 Namibian members – ranging from Private to Lieutenant Colonel – carried out their training from 14 October to 11 December.

The course was designed to prepare them for the inauguration of the President Elect of Namibia. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, from the governing South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo), was in late November voted in as Namibia’s first female president.

The South African programme included Basic and Advanced Motorcycle training and was carried out under the oversight of Military Police School Officer Commanding (OC) Colonel Phumeza Mekuto.

The Provost Marshal General, Brigadier General Mluleki Mbusi, congratulated the Namibians for electing the first female President in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and also paid homage to the Namibian Defence Attaché Colonel M Haiseb, who expressed gratitude to the South African Military Police Division for assisting his counterparts.

The Military Police School previously presented this course to Mozambican Military Police officials and Malawian Military Police officials. Other countries showed interest in sending their members to South Africa to be trained for the same course, Bapela noted.