Seychelles, India conducting joint exercise

India and the Seychelles are carrying out a joint military exercise with the aim of building and promoting bilateral military relations and exchanging skills, experience and good practices.

The Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) said the exercise, Lamitiye (Friendship) 2022, is being held from 22 to 31 March and is the ninth joint military exercise between the two nations. India’s contingent, which arrived aboard an Ilyushin Il-76, was welcomed at the Seychelles Airport on 21 March.

Approximately an infantry platoon strength along with company headquarters from each side is participating in this exercise.

The exercise includes field training, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations and will culminate into a two-days validation exercise.

Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for the neutralization of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment while exploiting and showcasing new generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations, the SDF said. “The exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and increasing synergy between both forces.”

Brigadier Michael Rosette, Chief of the SDF, stated: “The biennial exercise is an important event in the defence cooperation between the two nations and it has contributed immensely in strengthening bilateral military cooperation and interoperability between both armies. The two militaries share a long history of friendship, mutual respect and understanding of each other. We are proud to host this exercise.”







Lamitye is part of an agreement aimed at strengthening the two forces’ ability in carrying out counterinsurgency, counter-terrorism, and anti-piracy operations.