Security to be tight for US-Africa Leaders’ Summit

Unique public events of the size and scale of US President Joseph Biden’s US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington, DC, will have a substantial number of Africa’s Heads of State and Government, and royalty in attendance—more than three-quarters of the continents’ nation-states are sending their leaders next week.

On 22 November, senior advisor for the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit at the White House National Security Council, Dana Banks, talked about the Biden-Harris administration’s plans for the 13-15 December summit.

Given that protection of African delegates will be a gigantic undertaking, Pearl Matibe asked the US Secret Service on behalf of defenceWeb about its role in keeping them safe. Spokesperson special agent Steve Kopek said that “as a matter of practice and due to operational security, the agency does not comment on protective operations…the standard for security remains the same across all National Special Security Events (NSSEs). Regardless of environmental factors and challenges, the unified mission is to provide a safe and secure environment for our protectees, other dignitaries, event participants and the general public during an event of national significance. As is always the case, security during an NSSE is a layered network of operations that is run in tandem with partner agencies. The 2022 US-Africa Leaders’ Summit will be no different, and the Secret Service is committed to effectively executing the mission.”

This week defenceWeb was told by a State Department spokesperson that, “The US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is providing protection to several foreign ministers during their visit to the United States for the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.” The DSS is the federal law enforcement institution and is the security bureau of the State Department.

With security taken care of, leaders can focus on the business of peace and security as a peace and security forum will be a part of the first day’s agenda. “Our Cabinet officials responsible for the three Ds, as we call it – for diplomacy, defence, and development – will be headlining at this forum and with key African heads of state who will highlight the importance of this issue across sectors and ministries really to effectively address the complex web of security challenges on the continent,” Banks said.

The US-Africa Leaders’ Summit will cover issues such as economic cooperation; peace, security, and good governance; democracy and human rights; regional and global health security; food security; climate change; diaspora ties; and education and youth leadership.

According to the organizers, the summit aims to serve as a demonstration of the Biden administration’s commitment to the African continent and provide a forum for new joint initiatives between the United States and countries in Africa. According to senior White House officials, approximately 50 heads of state and senior government officials from African countries are expected to attend the summit, including from South Africa.

The first US-Africa Leaders’ Summit was held in 2014, under President Obama’s administration. This year’s iteration will include new initiatives to increase US engagement with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as initiatives to boost the continent’s recovery from COVID-19, bolster food security and promote investment in infrastructure, health and renewable energy projects, among other priorities. The forum will also include interactions with the civil society, multilateral meetings between Biden and African heads of state, secretary and cabinet-level meetings for trade, energy and diplomacy, and a collection of industry-focused meetings under the purviews of the US-Africa Business Forum.







Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe