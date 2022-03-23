SAMIM on SADC April Summit agenda

Operational conditions in northern Mozambique will come under the regional bloc spotlight next month at an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit in Pretoria.

SAMIM (SADC Mission in Mozambique) has been on the ground in Cabo Delgado fighting Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah (ASWJ) insurgents since July last year. The regional force is headed by South African Major General Xolani Mankayi who has soldiers from eight Southern African countries under his command.

They currently are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. A thousand-strong contingent from Rwanda is also in the east African country supporting the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM).

Announcing the summit the South African Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) said a SAMIM progress report would be tabled and recommendations considered “on the way forward, based on the on the ground operational situation”.

SADC chair Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera referred to the regional bloc’s mission in the East African country in part of his Southern Africa Liberation Day (23 March) message.

He expressed “gratitude for the selfless commitment of personnel deployed in SAMIM to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado province”.





