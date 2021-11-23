SAMIM forces take down ASWJ terrorists

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) reports the deaths of 11 Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah (ASWJ) terrorists in northern Mozambique’s Macomia district.

A SAMIM communique has it nine terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire on 18 November with two other ASWJ operatives killed in the Ninga general area in Nangade district. The SAMIM offensive against ASWJ is in line with what SAMIM head of mission in Mozambique, Professor Mpho Molomo, told a recent ISS (Institute for Security Studies) seminar. Progress, he told attendees at the virtual event, is being made in neutralising terrorists as well as seizing weapons and military materiel.

The regional bloc standby force comprising troops and equipment from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia (all SADC countries) and a further thousand from Rwanda is fully operational following deployment five months ago.

A SAMIM communique on the latest operational successes has it the dead include two ASJW operational commanders – Rajabo Fiquir and Abu Quitali – with zero casualties sustained in SAMIM ranks.

Weapons confiscated include RPG-7 launchers, PKM machineguns and AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and electronic devices.







“SAMIM forces continue to dominate and pursue insurgents in the operational area as they are now dislodged from their main bases south of Messalo River,” according to the communique.