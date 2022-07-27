SAMIM announces death of Lesotho soldier in accident

A member of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) has passed away in Mozambique after a vehicle accident, the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) has announced.

SAMIM said in a statement that it, “regrettably informs the general public about the unfortunate incident involving members from the Lesotho Defence Force who are deployed in the Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique. On 22 July 2022, the members of the Lesotho Defence Force were from a patrol in Chibau Village of Nangade district as they collected and escorted locals during the cultivation at their farms. On their way back after passing a village called Muelela, the driver of the APC suddenly noticed a cyclist in his way and in attempt to avoid the cyclist, he hit an electric pole and lost control of the vehicle which then rolled over several times.

“As a result, seven Lesotho Defence Force members were injured and unfortunately Corporal Lebohang Solomon Mofoka passed on. The seven members are currently receiving medical attention in Pemba and they are on a stable condition.”

SAMIM said that in a separate incident, one Lesotho Defence Force member’s rifle accidentally discharged after returning from a patrol and he shot himself in the foot. The member is currently in Pemba Level II hospital receiving medical attention.







The Head of Mission of SAMIM, Professor Mpho G Molomo, SAMIM Force Commander Major General Xolani Mankayi, and all SAMIM members express their heartfelt condolences to the family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased soldier, the SAMIM statement concluded.