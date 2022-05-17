SADC top man meets Mnangagwa

The numbers read seven down, nine to go for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) executive secretary’s undertaking to meet the leaders of all 16 countries in the regional bloc.

Zimbabwe last week became number seven when Elias Magosi made a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

In addition to introducing himself since taking over from Stergomena Tax last September, Magosi uses the courtesy calls to share ideas about the Secretariat’s role, a sustainable approach expediting regional integration, peace and security and seek guidance a communique has it.

Magosi’s regional travel has to date taken him to Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa and Namibia.

Post his meeting with the Zimbabwean number one, Magosi said there was progress in implementing programmes across the region but bottlenecks remained. These include regional integration and industrialisation “to enable citizens to enjoy the benefits of a shared community.







“Work has been done to put in place good protocols and legal instruments to facilitate deeper regional integration and ensure the region achieves its purpose. A number of them are not yet in force as they are yet to be acceded to, or ratified by the two thirds majority. This is one area I want to focus on to support and facilitate,” the communique has him saying.