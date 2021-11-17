SADC part of GLR peace process

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) wants Africa’s Great Lakes region (GLR) to be both peaceful and secure, its executive secretary told the senior UN envoy for the region.

Strife-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) along with Tanzania are the only SADC member states listed as riparian countries in the GLR. Others are Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Top SADC executive Elias Magosi told Huang Xia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ special envoy for the 10 countries in the region, the DRC and Tanzania should be part of as collective unit consolidating activities and mechanisms geared to promoting peace, security and co-operation.

Huang’s virtual meeting with Magosi saw discussions on, among others, developments regarding implementation of a peace, security and co-operation (PSC) framework for DRC and the GLR, as well as the forthcoming regional oversight mechanism (ROM) summit of the framework.

Thirteen countries, including five SADC members, are signatories to the GLR framework. They are Angola, DRC, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.







Further involvement from the southern African regional bloc in GLR will be the “appointment of a focal person with Huang’s office as a resource link” between the world body and SADC.