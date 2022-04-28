SADC “fairly stable and peaceful” – executive secretary

Elias Mogosi, the top official of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), told a senior European foreign affairs specialist the region is “fairly stable and peaceful, despite isolated challenges”.

Include in the challenges list, according to an SADC communique, is Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado. Executive Secretary Elias Magosi told Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry Africa Director Alle Dorhout a terrorist insurgency in the northern province of the east African country “killed many people and displaced more than 850 000”.

He thanked the Netherlands government for its support of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) through both its “humanitarian appeal and [the] reconstruction process (of Cabo Delgado)”.

On Cabo Delgado, Dorhout is reported as saying “sustainable solutions and peace” are needed to “further bridge the gap” in efforts to involve international co-operating partners and civil society to “reintegrate those affected back to normalcy.







Other topics on the agenda for the Dutch meeting with the regional bloc were climate change, agriculture, women and youth development with Dorhout expressing The Netherlands’ willingness to become involved in cyber security, digitisation, trade and climate change particularly green hydrogen expansion.