SADC ExecSec experiences SAMIM terrorist pursuit

Three days and four separate calls to SAMIM (Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique) areas of operation in the southern African country ended with Elias Magosi, the regional bloc’s executive secretary, re-affirming a commitment to lasting peace and security.

An SADC statement has the SADC ExecSec saying “lasting peace and security is a top priority” of the regional bloc.

He urged SAMIM troops to continue “operating professionally to sustain gains since deployment of the mission last year”. This would pave the way for durable peace, security and socio-economic development in affected districts of Cabo Delgado and the entire SADC region.

Magosi told troops there was “commendable progress” in denying terrorists freedom of movement and allowing Mozambicans access to social services but “eliminating terrorism was not complete”. He asked deployed troops from eight SADC countries “not to waiver” in their work of eliminating terrorism and violent extremism which threatens peace, security and prosperity.

At one operational area, Magosi and his party including SAMIM Head of Mission Professor Mpho Molomo saw SAMIM troops in pursuit of Islamist terrorists in the wake of a failed attack. This prompted the ExecSec being called “courageous”.

The senior SADC man met with Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi following his visit to operational areas in the north of the country.

His presence in Mozambique was noted by Molomo and SAMIM Force Commander, Major General Xolani Mankayi of South Africa. Both said Magosi’s presence was a morale booster for soldiers and personnel supporting them.







SADC countries contributing troops and equipment to SAMIM are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. All work in collaboration with the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM) and a thousand strong contingents of Rwandan soldiers and support personnel.