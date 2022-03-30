SADC capacity building mission in Mozambique

Ongoing fighting in Cabo Delgado is not deterring the Southern African Development Community (SADC) from efforts to put the strife-torn northern Mozambican province back on its feet.

This commitment saw a multi-sectoral SADC team in the east African country on a technical assessment earlier this month (March). The mission, according to a SADC communique, was to determine capacity building initiatives for targeted groups.

The team, under the leadership of Colonel Abudu Mwaya, SADC Secretariat, Senior Officer, Defence Affairs and Planning, was tangible evidence of capacity building programmes following wanton destruction of property and displacement of people by terrorist attacks.

Assessment mission objectives included determining exercises necessary to “develop well-tailored programmes to be undertaken, identify targeted groups to be capacitated and to engage with other actors on the ground implementing similar programmes so that SADC complements their efforts rather than re-inventing the wheel”.

Among the stakeholders, the assessment mission met with were government institutions including Cabo Delgado Secretary of State of State, the provincial Governor, Director of Correctional Services, Provincial Police Commander, Instituto de Formação Profissional e Estudos Laborais Alberto Cassimo (IFPELAC), Agency for Development in the North (ADIN), Provincial Director for Youth and Sports, Director for Gender, Children and Social Welfare and the Mutuge District Administrator.

UN agencies including its Population Fund (UNFPA), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) were also on the mission’s calling list.







The Cabo Delgado visit was part of the regional bloc’s commitment to engage international co-operating partners (ICPs) to mobilise resources to support the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).