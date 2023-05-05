SA President part of DRC/Great Lakes summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Burundian capital Bujumbura taking part in discussions aimed at stabilising the volatile Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

What is termed “the summit” of the regional oversight mechanism (ROM) of the Peace, Security and Co-operation (PSC) framework for DRC and the Great Lakes Region started yesterday (Thursday) and is due to finish tomorrow (Saturday).

The PSC framework, according to the South African Presidency, has a key mandate to end “recurring cycles of devastating conflict in eastern DRC which impact on stability and development in the Great Lakes region”. Additionally it aims to address the root causes of conflict in the same areas.

SAnews reports the summit taking place “on the back of the deteriorating political and security situation in eastern DRC caused by a resurgence of the M23 Movement”. This has caused tension between DRC and its central African counterpart, Rwanda.

The summit will also give attention to Sudan where ongoing clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the opposition Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have seen hundreds killed with short-term ceasefires proving meaningless.